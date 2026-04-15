VinFast has officially expanded its footprint in the Indian electric vehicle market with the launch of the VF MPV 7. As the third model from the Vietnamese automaker in the country, this 7-seater multi-purpose vehicle aims to blend family-oriented practicality with a sustainable powertrain. The exterior follows the brand's signature aesthetic, featuring a distinctive "V" shaped lighting signature both at the front and rear, giving it a modern and recognizable presence on Indian roads.
The newly launched electric MPV introduces a host of upgraded features designed to enhance driver ergonomics and passenger comfort across all three rows. Inside, the cabin is finished in premium leatherette and equipped with a driver-centric cockpit that includes a large touchscreen interface and integrated smart assistants. Beyond its private consumer appeal, VinFast has also confirmed that a commercial-focused variant, the Limo Green, is slated for release later this year, further diversifying the vehicle's utility in the domestic market. Kia Syros EV Launch in July 2026; Here’s What To Expect.
VinFast VF MPV 7 Specifications and Features
The VinFast VF MPV 7 is powered by a front-mounted electric motor that draws energy from a 60.1 kWh battery pack. This setup delivers a power output of 201 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds. It offers an ARAI-certified range of 517 km on a single charge and features three distinct driving modes along with three levels of regenerative braking (Low, Medium, and High). For safety and handling, the MPV is equipped with an all-disc braking system and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Measuring 4,740 mm in length and 1,872 mm in width, the VF MPV 7 offers a massive 1,240 litres of boot space. The interior highlights include a 25.65 cm (10.1") free-standing infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, and the ViVi virtual assistant. Convenience is prioritized through an electronic parking brake with auto hold, passive keyless entry, and a unique brake pedal integrated starter that eliminates the need for a push button. The cabin also features automatic HVAC with a PM 2.5 air filter, dedicated AC controls and cup holders for the third row, and a "Camp Mode" to maintain climate control and infotainment during stationary stays. Mahindra BE 6: Dilpreet Dhillon and Isha Sharma Team Up for New Tech-Inspired Anthem 'BE'.
VinFast VF MPV 7 Price in India
The VinFast VF MPV 7 has been introduced in the Indian market at a starting price of INR 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Official bookings for the electric MPV have commenced, with interested customers able to reserve the vehicle for a token amount of INR 21,000. While the current launch focuses on the private 7-seater segment, the upcoming Limo Green commercial version is expected to offer a different pricing structure when it arrives later in 2026.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).