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Kia has officially confirmed that the Syros EV will make its market debut in July 2026. According to the company’s 2026 investor presentation, the new model will be Kia’s second locally manufactured electric vehicle, following the Carens EV, and the fourth electric offering in the brand’s total domestic line-up.

The Syros EV is expected to be a significant addition to the sub-compact electric SUV segment, which is projected to be a primary growth driver for the industry over the next two years. By leveraging the existing platform of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, Kia aims to streamline production while offering a familiar aesthetic to consumers. Kia Syros Compact SUV Launched in India at INR 8.99 Lakh; Check Design, Specifications, Features, Delivery Details and More.

Kia Syros EV: Powertrain and Performance Metrics

The Syros EV is expected to share its core underpinnings with the upcoming Carens EV. Industry analysts anticipate a configuration featuring a 42 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that produces 133 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. These specifications place the Syros EV in a competitive position against established rivals; its 133 bhp output slightly exceeds the 127 bhp of the Tata Nexon EV and aligns closely with the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV’s 130 bhp.

While official range figures have not been released, experts suggest a real-world range of approximately 340 to 380 km on a single charge. This estimate is considered practical for urban users, potentially allowing for a full week of commuting for drivers averaging 35 to 40 km per day.

Kia Syros EV: Design and Feature Carryover

Externally, the Syros EV will remain largely identical to the standard petrol and diesel versions currently on sale. Differences will likely be limited to a closed-off grille design and model-specific alloy wheels. This approach, similar to strategies used by other manufacturers, helps manage development costs and ensures that the electric variant retains the spacious rear cabin and high feature count that have defined the ICE model since its January 2025 launch.

The interior is expected to include the 10.25-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, and rear-seat recline features that are popular in the current Syros. By maintaining the same body and cabin strengths, Kia intends to attract buyers who prioritse rear-seat usability and comfort alongside electric performance.

Kia Syros EV: Market Positioning and Competition

The Syros EV will enter a crowded sub-compact electric SUV market, currently led by the Tata Nexon EV. Expected pricing for the new Kia model is estimated to fall between INR 14 lakh and INR 20 lakh ex-showroom. This bracket would place the Syros EV in direct competition with the mid and top-tier variants of its primary rivals. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Vibe Edition Price, Features and Specifications.

The launch of the EV variant presents an opportunity for Kia to strengthen the commercial narrative of the Syros nameplate, which currently competes in the highly contested ICE sub-compact segment against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue. The final success of the vehicle is expected to hinge on competitive pricing and charging speeds, details of which are still pending official announcement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).