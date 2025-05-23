New Delhi, May 23: Kia Carens Clavis is launched in India. The new MPV comes in multiple variants, which provides interested buyers with a range of options to choose based on their needs and budget. Kia Carens Clavis price in India is announced and bookings for the vehicle have already begun at Kia dealerships and through the company’s official website.

The Kia Carens Clavis will be available in seven trims, which include HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+. Customers will also have multiple colour options, which are Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora black pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Imperial Blue and Pewter Olive. Tata Altroz Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Altroz From Tata Motors Launched in India.

Kia Carens Clavis Specifications and Features

The Carens Clavis measures 4,550 mm in length and 1,800 mm in width with a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. The vehicle features body-coloured front and rear bumpers, and it has an integrated rear spoiler with a high-gloss black side cover. The MPV comes with Ice Cube-style halogen headlamps, while the rear features Star Map LED taillamps. Additionally, a pole-type antenna is provided for radio reception. The Kia Carens Clavis dashboard features an Indigo Metal Paint finish with Black Metal accents. It is equipped with a Double D-Cut steering wheel and has a 12.5-inch full-segment LCD instrument cluster paired with a 12.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation. It comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and has ventilated front seats. The Carens Clavis also includes a BOSE premium sound system with eight speakers.

The Carens Clavis features four rear parking sensors and includes boarding assist with illumination for 3rd Row passengers. Kia Carens Clavis has front dual airbags, side curtain airbags and other safety features like ABS and BAS. The Kia Carens Clavis comes with three engine options. Interested customers can choose between a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engine options are paired with multiple transmission choices, including a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai Digital Passport: Hyundai India Launches Smart Digital Identity for Bluelink-Enabled Vehicles; Check Details.

Kia Carens Clavis Price in India

Kia Carens Clavis price in India starts at 11,49,900 and goes up to INR 21,49,900 for HTX+ 7DCT variant. The booking amount of Carens Clavis is set at INR 25,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon.

