Mumbai, February 18: Volkswagen India is set to officially launch its new flagship SUV, the Tayron R-Line, in the domestic market tomorrow. Positioned as a premium three-row derivative of the Tiguan, the Tayron marks the company's significant entry into the full-size seven-seater segment. Pre-bookings for the vehicle are currently open for a token amount of INR 51,000 at authorised dealerships and through the brand’s digital platforms.

The Tayron R-Line is being introduced via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, with local assembly taking place at the Volkswagen Group’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility. This strategy is expected to keep the SUV competitively priced, with market estimates placing the ex-showroom cost between INR 45 lakh and INR 50 lakh. Nissan Gravite Price, Specifications and Features

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Sporty Design and Enhanced Practicality

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line features a stretched silhouette to accommodate its three-row seating layout, measuring 4,792 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,789 mm. The exterior design is highlighted by an illuminated Volkswagen emblem, a full-width LED light bar, and IQ. Light HD Matrix headlamps. To distinguish the R-Line trim, the SUV receives a gloss black bumper finish and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear design maintains a clean aesthetic, featuring a connected LED tail-lamp setup with a distinct pixel-style lighting signature. Practicality is a core focus, as the SUV offers a substantial 850 litres of boot space when the third row is folded down, making it one of the most versatile options in its class.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Performance and Advanced Interior Features

Under the bonnet, the Tayron is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine. This motor delivers 204 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired exclusively with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and the 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. Volkswagen claims the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 224 kmph. BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Price, Specifications and Features.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with a driver-focused 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Tailored for the Indian climate, the front ErgoActive seats feature ventilation and massage functions. Additional highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, and a Level 2 ADAS suite for enhanced safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Volkswagen). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).