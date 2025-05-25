German Electric Mobility Association (BEM) has filed for bankruptcy. The association, which represents 450 companies with a sales volume of over 100 billion euros and one billion employees, is now insolvent. The bankruptcy by the German Electric Mobility Association (Bundesverband eMobilität) was announced amid the country's automotive industry going through difficult development. Volvo EX90 Lidar System May Damage Smartphone Cameras, Viral Video Warns, Is It Also Harmful to Human Eye? (Watch Video).

German Electric Mobility Association (BEM - Bundesverband eMobilität) Now Insolvent

