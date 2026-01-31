Mumbai, January 31: The Indian automotive sector is preparing for a strategic series of launches in February 2026, following a high-volume January. While the overall pace of the industry is expected to be moderate, key players including BMW, MG Motor, Volkswagen, and Nissan are set to introduce high-profile models ranging from luxury SUVs to competitive mid-size contenders. These launches signify a push towards more premium features and updated powertrains as manufacturers look to capture early-year momentum.

Leading the premium segment is JSW MG Motor India with its new flagship, while BMW India is expanding its performance-oriented X3 lineup. Additionally, the month will witness the debut of Nissan’s highly anticipated challenger to the Hyundai Creta, alongside Volkswagen's larger seven-seater alternative to the Tiguan. These introductions are expected to provide buyers with more diverse options across the INR 11 lakh to INR 80 lakh price brackets. 2026 Renault Duster To Make India Debut on January 26, 2026; Check Features, Launch Date and Engine Details.

Upcoming Car Launches February 2026

MG Majestor: Scheduled for launch on February 12, the Majestor will serve as MG’s new flagship SUV in India. Based on the Maxus D90, it is positioned in the D+ segment above the MG Gloster. It is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 213bhp and 479Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: BMW will officially reveal prices for this performance-focused SUV on February 16. Pre-bookings opened on January 30 for the locally manufactured model. It features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 255bhp and 400Nm of torque, capable of reaching 100km/h in just 6 seconds.

Nissan Tekton: Nissan is set to showcase the Tekton SUV on February 4 as its direct rival to the Hyundai Creta. Sharing underpinnings with the third-generation Renault Duster, the Tekton features a bold design inspired by the global Patrol SUV. While engine details are awaited, it is expected to offer a strong-hybrid variant and Level-2 ADAS features.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce the Tayron R-Line, a larger, seven-seat alternative to the Tiguan. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, the SUV uses a 7-speed DSG transmission. It is expected to arrive via the CKD route with local assembly in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Expected mid-month, the Ebella marks Toyota’s serious entry into the mid-size electric SUV space. It is anticipated to offer battery options of 49kWh and 61kWh, with the latter providing a claimed range of up to 543km on a single charge.

SUV Segment Market Trends

The focus for February 2026 remains heavily skewed towards the SUV body style, which continues to dominate Indian consumer preference. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating "D+ segment" features into lower categories, such as ventilated seats, panoramic sunroofs, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The local assembly of premium models like the BMW X3 and Volkswagen Tayron highlights a commitment to competitive pricing despite the high-end specifications. Nissan Gravite MPV Launch Postponed in India; New Dates for Renault Triber Rival To Be Announced Soon.

In the mid-size segment, the arrival of the Nissan Tekton represents a significant shift for the brand, which has recently relied primarily on the Magnite for its sales volume. By entering the crowded INR 11 lakh to INR 20 lakh space, Nissan aims to leverage its alliance with Renault to offer multiple powertrain options, including hybrids. As the month progresses, official price announcements are expected to clarify the competitive landscape for the remainder of the first quarter.

