New Delhi, March 21: Volkswagen has introduced its two new SUV variants, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line in India. The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line models is expected to combine style and performance and might elevate the driving experience of its customers.

With the introduction of Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line variants under the SUV segment in India, Volkswagen aims to come up with powerful engine options to suit the different driving preferences of its customers. The Taigun GT Plus Sport and the Taigun GT Line is expected to soon launch in India. MG Cyberster Electric Sportscar Unveiled in India: Check Design, Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Introduces Taigun GT Plus Sport and Taigun GT Line Variants In India

Curiosity has you chasing the horizon? Or are you one who is inspired by style? Introducing the new Taigun GT Plus Sport & the new Taigun GT Line for the ones driven by the will to wander & those who find elegance in great design.#TaigunGT #Taigun #Volkswagen #VolkswagenIndia pic.twitter.com/KIfFSv1DEF — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) March 21, 2024

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport And Volkswagen Taigun GT Line Specifications and Features

As per a report of English Jagran, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers a power output of 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The Volkswagen Taigun GT Line is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine, which can generate 113bhp and 178Nm of torque. Both engines comes with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox and also with an automatic transmission. The 1.0 TSI model features a 6-speed torque converter transmission and the 1.5 EVO version is equipped with a 7-speed DSG unit. BMW 620d M Sport Signature With ‘Gesture Control’ Feature Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport And Volkswagen Taigun GT Line Design

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and the Volkswagen Taigun GT Line comes with design enhancements. Both the SUVs feature red-coloured GT badges, a carbon steel grey roof, smoked LED headlamps and brake callipers that might add a touch of sportiness. The SUVs also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and dark chrome door handles. The interior of these SUVs has a gloss black dashboard, black leatherette upholstery with red stitching and aluminium pedals.

