New Delhi, March 21: MG Motor India has introduced its first-ever electric sports car, the MG Cyberster in India. MG Cyberster represents a significant step forward in automotive design and technology. The Cyberster is expected to launch with the latest specifications and features.

As per a report of Autocar India, the MG Cyberster electric sportscar is unveiled first time in India. MG is likely to introduce a new network of outlets for its premier vehicles. The Cyberster is expected to go on sale in international markets later this year. The MG Cyberster is anticipated to launch with a price tag of Rs 53 lakh. BMW 620d M Sport Signature With ‘Gesture Control’ Feature Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

MG Cyberster Design, Specifications and Features

As per a report of Times Now, the MG Cyberster showcases a stunning exterior with a fresh and futuristic design that takes inspiration from MG roadsters. The EV sports car from MG features LED headlights,a soft top and arrow-shaped taillights. The use of gloss black plastics by MG in its EV sports car gives it a more compact appearance. The MG Cyberster comes with electronically operated scissor doors, a feature that is mostly seen in supercars. The interior of the MG Cyberster is equipped with four displays that provide all necessary vehicle information. The Cyberster comes with a two-spoke, multi-function steering wheel and gear selector controls, which are conveniently placed for ease of use. Volkswagen Tayron Seven-Seater SUV Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The MG Cyberster will be available in both single and dual-motor variants. The single-motor variant will likely have a 64kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, which is expected to deliver 308bhp with an estimated range of 520 KM. The dual-motor variant is expected to have a 77kWh battery pack that might produce 535 bhp and 725Nm of torque. The dual-motor variant of MG Cyberster can accelerate from 0-100 KM in 3.2 seconds and might offer an estimated range of 580 KM on a single charge.

