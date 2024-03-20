New Delhi, March 20: BMW has expanded its luxury car lineup in India with the introduction of the BMW 620d M Sport Signature. BMW 620d M Sport Signature features the latest engineering technology as well as outstanding style. The new BMW car is expected to enhance the driving experience of its customers.

As per a report by India Today, BMW has launched its latest luxury coupe, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature in India. The 620d M Sport Signature will be manufactured in the BMW Group plant in Chennai. The BMW 620d M Sport Signature is now available for bookings at all BMW dealerships across the country and is available at a price of Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes with different colour options that include Carbon Black, Skyscraper Grey, Mineral White and Tanzanite Blue. Volkswagen Tayron Seven-Seater SUV Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

BMW 620d M Sport Signature Specifications and Features

As per reports, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature has a powerful 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that delivers a power output of 190hp and 400Nm of torque and the car can reach from 0-100KM in 7.9 seconds. The 620d M Sport Signature comes with an 8-speed steptronic automatic transmission. Customers get different driving modes that include Eco Pro, Sport, Adaptive, Comfort and Comfort+ according to driving preferences and road conditions.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional comes with BMW Operating System 7.0 for a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and a control display of the same size. The car also offers BMW Virtual Assistant and six pre-defined Gesture Control features to control the car's various functions. The BMW 620d M Sport Signature is equipped with six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, DSC and more. The car also offers ISOFIX child seat mounting points for additional safety. Maruti Suzuki Completes Its First 'Automated Driving Test Track' at Driver Training and Testing Institute in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature features a kidney grille, laserlight-based headlamps and a coupe-like roofline. The rear end of the car comes with LED taillights and chrome-plated freeform tailpipes. The interior of the car has an electric front seat with 'Dakota' leather, a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs. For rear passengers, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature offers two full-HD 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors with USB ports, a Blu-ray player and a screen mirroring feature.

