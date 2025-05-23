New Delhi, May 23: Volvo EX90 was launched globally on September 4, 2024, with production and deliveries already underway in select global markets since last year. The premium SUV is now expected to launch in India in December 2025. As anticipation builds for its launch in India, a viral video has been making rounds on the internet, potentially raising concern among viewers.

The viral clip shows the Volvo EX90's advanced lidar system interfering with a smartphone camera, reportedly causing damage while it was being used to record the vehicle. The incident has raised questions about how the lidar technology interacts with other electronic devices in everyday scenarios. Kia Carens Clavis Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Carens Clavis Launched in India.

The Post Says Lidar Lasers Burn Your Camera

Volvo EX90 Lidar May Damage Smartphone Cameras

Modern passenger vehicles are now equipped with advanced features with the use of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). One of the technologies used in ADAS is the lidar system, which helps in improving safety. The Volvo EX90 electric SUV comes with this advanced lidar technology on the rooftop. A recent viral video on the internet has raised some concerns. The clip shows the laser emitted by the Volvo EX90’s lidar system allegedly damaged a smartphone camera that was being used to film the car.

It appears that the powerful laser affected the camera’s CMOS sensor, burning pixels in the smartphone camera's CMOS sensor. Many automobile enthusiasts enjoy taking photos and videos of new vehicles using their smartphones. But this video suggests that it might not be safe to do so when taking photos or videos of the Volvo EX90. As technology becomes more common in modern cars, users may need to be cautious when using smartphones around such systems. Hyundai Digital Passport: Hyundai India Launches Smart Digital Identity for Bluelink-Enabled Vehicles; Check Details.

Can Lidar Technology Harm Human Eyes?

As per reports, lidar beams used in vehicles are controlled under international safety guidelines. These systems reportedly meet Class one safety standards, which are considered safe for human eyes during regular use. The lidar system found in vehicles like the Volvo EX90, or any other car equipped with similar technology, is not expected to cause harm to your eyes under normal conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2025 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).