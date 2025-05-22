Hyundai India shared a post on May 19, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the launch of the Hyundai Digital Passport. The post read, "Data-driven, first-of-its-kind innovation that gives your Bluelink-enabled Hyundai a smart digital identity." As per reports, the Digital Passport uses advanced analytics to collect and display details from the vehicle’s telematics and service records in one place. It will give owners access to their vehicle's health and performance. Hyundai Vehicle Digital Passport will reportedly provide insights into the vehicle’s periodic services, accident history, warning indicators, warranty coverage, and more. Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head, Corporate Planning, HMIL reportedly said, "HMIL becomes the first Hyundai Motor Group entity worldwide, to launch this service." Uber ‘Advance Tip’ Feature Sparks Backlash on Social Media, Government Sends Formal Notice Over the Issue.

Hyundai Digital Passport

Your Car’s Story, Now Digital. Introducing Hyundai Digital Passport – a data-driven, first-of-its-kind innovation that gives your Bluelink -enabled Hyundai a smart digital identity. Track. Maintain. Drive smart.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/XDLHfhy9CG — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)