Mumbai, January 18: Skoda Auto India is prepared to unveil the much-anticipated Kushaq facelift on January 20, 2026, marking the first significant update for the mid-size SUV since its 2021 debut. The refreshed model aims to address the growing demand for tech-heavy features in the competitive C-SUV segment, where it faces stiff competition from the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the recently launched Tata Sierra. Industry sources suggest the update will focus on premium interior enhancements and advanced safety suites while maintaining the robust mechanical foundation of the India 2.0 project.

The Kushaq was the pioneer of Skoda’s turnaround strategy in India, built on the localised MQB-A0-IN platform. While it earned critical acclaim for its driving dynamics and five-star Global NCAP safety rating, the outgoing model has faced pressure from rivals offering more expansive feature lists. The 2026 iteration is expected to bridge this gap, with leaked details pointing towards a more sophisticated cabin and a sharper exterior design inspired by the recently launched Skoda Kylaq. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Celebration Edition Price, Specifications and Features.

Kushaq Facelift Enhanced Features and Safety Upgrades

The most notable additions to the Kushaq facelift include a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a panoramic sunroof, features that have become segment benchmarks. The ADAS suite is expected to offer adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking. Inside, the cabin will likely receive a revised dashboard layout with a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and the segment-first introduction of a massage function for the rear seats.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Specifications 2026

On the exterior, the SUV will feature redesigned LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a new 'connected' LED tail-lamp setup at the rear. The signature butterfly grille has been tweaked for a more aggressive look, complemented by newly designed 17-inch matte-black alloy wheels. These aesthetic changes are intended to give the Kushaq a more contemporary road presence against the futuristic styling of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Sierra.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Engine Specifications and Performance

Mechanically, the Kushaq facelift is expected to retain its potent turbocharged petrol engine lineup. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine produces 115PS and 178Nm, while the performance-oriented 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI delivers 150PS and 250Nm. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG automatic. Interestingly, reports suggest a localised 8-speed automatic gearbox may join the 1.0-litre variants later in the year to improve fuel efficiency. Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open in India Today; Check Time, Price, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Price in India

With the current model priced between INR 10.61 lakh and INR 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelift is expected to carry a premium of INR 50,000 to INR 80,000 depending on the variant. To clear existing inventory, Skoda dealers are currently offering significant discounts of up to INR 3 lakh on the pre-facelift stock. As the mid-size SUV market continues to heat up, the success of the updated Kushaq will be crucial for Skoda to maintain its momentum in the Indian market throughout 2026.

