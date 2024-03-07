New Delhi, March 7: Volvo XC40 Recharge's new 'single motor' variant has been launched in India with an impressive range. Volvo Cars India early introduced the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India at Rs 57.80 lakh (ex-showroom); however, the new variant comes with a lower price and offers a single motor, thus the name 'Single'. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge Single variant comes at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the new variant has been added with twin motor models like C40 and XC40.

According to a report by Hindustan Times Auto, the new Volvo XC40 Recharge Single motor variant will be assembled at the Hosakote facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The report said that the new XC40 Recharge with the single motor would offer the customers "1.6 lakh kilometres on the battery, which weighs around 500kgs". Additionally, the report said that the car will provide an 11kW wall box charger with the car.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor Variant Specifications, Features and Range

Volvo has launched its single-motor XC40 SUV in India with a 69kWh battery pack. The car will reportedly offer an impressive range of 475km per WLTP, and under ICAT testing conditions, it offers 592km on a single charge. The Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV with a single motor provides 238hp power and 420Nm peak torque, taking the car from 0 to 100km within 7.3 seconds. The new single motor variant also offers a top speed up to 180kmph.

As per the report by Hindustan Times Auto, the Swedish car maker Volvo decided to bring the new single motor XC40 variant to India following the success of its popular EV luxury segment. The report mentioned that the company hopes to increase sales by introducing its new variant in the market. The company further added that the new model had been priced strategically to expand its customer base and grow the Indian EV market. The Volvo XC40 Recharge Single's pre-booking is open in India through online.

