Seoul, March 6: South Korea's leading automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Wednesday that they showcased the latest technologies involving their electric vehicles (EV) at the annual EV Trend Korea exhibition here. The annual trade show, now in its seventh year, is hosted by the Ministry of Environment to promote technologies and the adoption of EVs. This year's three-day event kicked off at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Motor has set up special booths, named EV Benefit Zone and EV Experience Zone, where visitors can observe and experience the benefits of EVs compared with internal combustion engine models. MG Hector Shine Pro, MG Hector Select Pro Variants Launched in India; Know Prices, Specifications and Other Details of New SUV Models.

Visitors can experience Hyundai's V2L technology, through which household appliances can be powered through electricity from the company's EV models. Also, the company has showcased its revamped Ioniq 5 and Kona EV models at the venue. Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Revealed Globally, Likely To Launch in India Soon; Check Specifications and Features.

Kia has presented three spaces themed on EV charging, space and technology, and sustainability, the company said. Visitors can experience various services and functionalities offered to Kia model drivers, such as over-the-air software updates and the company's projects related to environmental sustainability.

