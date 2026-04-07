Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) experienced a sharp 4% decline in its share price on Tuesday, marking it as the largest decliner within the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The sell-off followed a series of negative reports concerning engineering delays for its highly anticipated foldable iPhone and lacklustre performance data from the App Store.

The downturn on Tuesday effectively wiped out gains from the previous four trading sessions, where the stock had risen 5%. Market analysts noted that the decline outpaced broader losses in the Nasdaq 100, reflecting specific investor concerns over Apple’s hardware timeline and services revenue momentum. iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro Series Launch Expected in September 2026.

Foldable iPhone Facing Development Setbacks

A report from Nikkei Asia on Monday indicated that Apple has encountered significant engineering hurdles during the testing phase of its first foldable smartphone. These setbacks could potentially delay mass production and the subsequent shipment schedule by several months.

While previous industry reports suggested a flagship launch in the second half of 2026, the current engineering verification stage is reportedly proving more difficult than anticipated. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that April and May will be critical months for resolving these technical issues to keep the 2026 production timeline viable.

App Store Growth Slows in Key Markets

Adding to the downward pressure, UBS analyst David Vogt highlighted that App Store revenue grew by approximately 7% in the March 2026 quarter, a figure weighed down by flat year-over-year growth in the United States. On a foreign exchange neutral basis, growth was even more modest at approximately 5%.

The gaming sector, which typically accounts for nearly 45% of total App Store revenue, has shown signs of renewed weakness. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani noted that gaming revenues fell 1% year-over-year in March, with the U.S. and Japan markets both reversing into negative territory.

Regional Performance and Future Outlook

Despite the global slowdown, China remains a bright spot for Apple’s digital services, showing 7% growth in App Store revenue during the same period. Analysts are now closely watching whether upcoming software innovations and the launch of the "MacBook Neo" can provide the necessary catalyst to offset the current slump in the services and smartphone sectors.

Historically, Apple has shown resilience following annual downturns. However, the combination of hardware delays and a 9% year-to-date decline in share value has led some institutional investors to maintain a cautious "Hold" rating until there is more clarity on the 2026 product roadmap. iPhone 20 Leaks: Apple Reportedly Developing 20th-Anniversary Redesign With Ultra-Slim Bezels; Launch Expected in 2027.

Apple shares fell 4% on Tuesday due to reports of engineering delays for its foldable iPhone and slowing growth in App Store gaming revenue. While the stock had recently seen a 5% gain, technical hurdles in the testing phase and flat U.S. services growth led to the sharpest decline in the Dow.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).