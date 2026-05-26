How Much Term Cover Does a INR 15 LPA Salaried Indian Actually Need?

If you earn ₹15 LPA, you are already at a stage where your income probably supports more than just your own monthly expenses. You might be paying rent or an EMI, contributing to your parents’ expenses, or saving for your child’s education. That is why your term cover cannot be decided by a random online rule alone.

A term life insurance plan is meant to replace your income if you are no longer around during the policy term. Term insurance generally provides protection for a fixed period, and no benefit is normally payable if the life assured survives the term. For a ₹15 LPA-salaried Indian, a practical term cover range is usually between ₹2 crore and ₹3 crore, but the right amount is based on your dependents, liabilities, savings, lifestyle, and future goals.

Start with the Income Replacement Rule

The simplest starting point is the income replacement method. Many people use 10 to 20 times their annual income as a broad estimate. For a ₹15 LPA salary, the range would be-

Multiple of Annual Income Cover Amount 10 times ₹1.5 crore 15 times ₹2.25 crore 20 times ₹3 crore

If you are unmarried, have no dependents, and have strong savings, ₹1.5 crore might look adequate today. But if your spouse, parents, or children depend on your income, ₹1.5 crore could fall short. For most salaried Indians earning ₹15 LPA, ₹2 crore should be treated as the lower practical limit, not the ideal number.

Why ₹2 Crore May Still Be Tight

Assume your family needs ₹70,000 per month to maintain its current lifestyle. That is ₹8.4 lakh per year. If your family invests the claim amount safely and withdraws from it every year, ₹2 crore may seem large at first. But inflation changes the picture.

House rent, education fees, medical costs, travel, groceries, and household expenses do not stay fixed. A child’s school fee today could become much higher in 10 years. Your parents’ healthcare costs could rise faster than general inflation. If your family has to depend on the claim amount for 20 to 25 years, ₹2 crore may only provide basic continuity, especially if there is also a home loan.

This is where the real benefits of term life insurance become clear. It does not build wealth for you during your lifetime, but protects your family’s financial plan when your future income suddenly disappears.

Add Your Loans Separately

Your term cover should not only replace income. It should also clear major liabilities.

Suppose you earn ₹15 LPA and have these obligations:

Financial Need Estimated Amount Income replacement for the family ₹2 crore Home loan balance ₹50 lakh Child education goal ₹35 lakh Emergency medical buffer for parents ₹15 lakh Existing investments Minus ₹30 lakh Suggested cover Around ₹2.7 crore

In this case, ₹3 crore is more sensible than ₹2 crore. Your nominee should not have to use the same money for monthly expenses, loan repayment, education, and emergencies. Each major obligation needs to be counted separately.

When ₹3 Crore Makes More Sense

A ₹3 crore cover is usually more suitable if you are married, have young children, support parents, have a home loan, or expect your lifestyle expenses to rise. It is also suitable if your spouse is not earning or if your household depends mainly on your salary.

You should also consider ₹3 crore if your income is likely to grow. A ₹15 LPA salary at age 30 may become ₹25 LPA or more over the next decade. Buying a higher cover early often works better than increasing cover later, because premiums generally rise with age and health conditions.

Use a Calculator, But Do Not Follow it Blindly

A term insurance calculator helps you estimate cover based on your age, income, liabilities, expenses, and policy term. It is useful because it forces you to enter numbers instead of guessing. However, do not accept the result blindly.

A calculator may not fully understand your family situation. For example, it may not capture informal responsibilities such as supporting parents, funding a sibling’s education, helping with medical costs, or planning for a dependent spouse who has taken a career break. Use the calculator as a starting point, then adjust the amount based on real responsibilities.

Policy Term Matters as Much as Cover Amount

For a ₹15 LPA salaried person, the term should ideally run until your major financial responsibilities are over. If you are 30 years old, a policy term up to age 60 or 65 is usually practical. This covers your working years, home loan period, child education phase, and retirement-building years.

A whole-life term plan until age 99 or 100 is not always necessary. It can cost more, and your insurance need usually reduces once you have enough assets, no large loans, and financially independent children. The goal is not to remain insured forever. The goal is to stay properly insured while your family still depends on your income.

Do Not Understate Health or Lifestyle Details

When buying term life insurance, your disclosures matter. You should give correct information about smoking, drinking, medical history, family health history, income, and existing policies. IRDAI’s policyholder guidance clearly warns buyers not to conceal or misstate information in the proposal form.

This is not a small formality. Wrong disclosures could create claim-related problems for your family later. A slightly higher premium is better than a disputed claim when your family needs money the most.

So, What is the Right Cover for ₹15 LPA?

For a ₹15 LPA-salaried Indian, ₹2 crore is a reasonable minimum if you have dependents. ₹2.5 crore is a balanced middle point if you have moderate responsibilities. ₹3 crore is the safer choice if you have a home loan, children, dependent parents, or a single-income household.

A clean way to decide is this-

Situation Suggested Cover No dependents and no loan ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore Married with limited liabilities ₹2 crore Married with children or parents dependent on you ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore Home loan plus young children ₹3 crore or higher

Conclusion

If your salary is ₹15 LPA, do not blindly buy a term cover of ₹1.5 crore only because someone told you 10 times income is enough. That shortcut ignores inflation, loans, children’s education, medical costs, and the number of years your family will need support.

For most people in this income bracket, ₹2 crore is the starting point and ₹3 crore is the more realistic comfort zone. The right decision is not about buying the biggest policy possible. It is about making sure your family can clear debt, continue monthly expenses, fund important goals, and avoid rushed financial decisions if your income stops permanently. A term insurance calculator estimate, adjusted with your actual responsibilities, will usually give you the clearest answer.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)