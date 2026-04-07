Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation iPhone Air 2 sooner than previously anticipated. According to recent industry reports, the slim-profile device is now set to debut later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone. This represents a shift from earlier projections that suggested a staggered release schedule extending into the first half of 2027 for the standard models.
The iPhone Air 2 aims to build upon the foundation of the first-generation model, which debuted in 2025 as Apple's thinnest smartphone. While early rumours hinted at a delayed launch to accommodate significant hardware changes, current data suggests a focus on internal refinements. By aligning the release with the flagship iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple appears to be streamlining its high-end offerings for the upcoming autumn cycle. Apple Foldable iPhone ‘Ultra’ To Launch in September 2026; Trial Production Reportedly Begins at Foxconn Facilities.
iPhone Air 2 Specifications and Expected Features
The iPhone Air 2 is expected to feature a routine internal upgrade rather than a radical design overhaul. Reports indicate the device may be powered by a newer chipset, potentially the A20 Pro, providing a performance boost over its predecessor. While the camera setup is expected to remain consistent with the current single-lens configuration, the new model could be even lighter than the first generation. Improvements in battery density may also allow for a larger battery capacity despite the handset maintaining a profile thinner than 5.6mm.
iPhone 18 Pro Series and Foldable Integration
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models are set to lead the 2026 lineup with the next-generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process. These flagship devices may introduce an all-aluminium unibody design, potentially offering a new "Deep Red" colour variant. The Pro series is also rumoured to feature a smaller Dynamic Island footprint and an in-house C2 modem for better efficiency. This premium range will likely launch concurrently with the iPhone Air 2 and the first-ever foldable iPhone, marking a significant expansion of the brand's hardware portfolio. Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Special Edition Launched in Japan, Check Price, Specifications and Features.
iPhone Air 2 Price and Market Positioning
The iPhone Air 2 is projected to be positioned as a premium yet accessible option within the 2026 lineup. Early indications suggest that the device could be priced lower than the first-generation iPhone Air, making the ultra-thin form factor more attractive to a broader consumer base. In the Indian market, this strategy would place the iPhone Air 2 in direct competition with high-end Android flagships. While official CNY, EUR, and INR pricing remains unconfirmed, the shift toward a more competitive price point reflects Apple's intent to diversify its market reach.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).