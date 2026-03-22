Mumbai, March 22: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for April 2026, featuring a mix of national celebrations, regional festivals, and mandatory weekend closures. With several high-profile holidays such as Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti falling during the month, customers are advised to plan their physical branch visits in advance. While digital banking services remain operational, physical banking operations will be suspended for a total of several days across various states.

Mandatory Annual Closures on April 1

The month begins with a nationwide suspension of banking services on Wednesday, April 1, to facilitate the "Closing of Yearly Accounts." This is a mandatory non-working day for bank staff across almost all Indian states to finalise financial ledgers for the preceding fiscal year. Although branches are closed to the public, this is an administrative holiday and not a festive one. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

List of bank holidays in April 2026 (Photo Credits: RBI)

Key National and Regional Holidays in April 2026

April 2026 features a significant cluster of religious and commemorative holidays that vary by city. The most prominent include:

April 2 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in Kanpur and Lucknow on account of Maundy Thursday.

Banks will remain closed in Kanpur and Lucknow on account of Maundy Thursday. April 3 (Friday): Good Friday - Banks will be closed in most cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, due to Good Friday, creating a long weekend for many cities.

Good Friday - Banks will be closed in most cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, due to Good Friday, creating a long weekend for many cities. April 14 (Tuesday): Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – A major national holiday observed in nearly all cities. This date also coincides with several regional festivals such as Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – A major national holiday observed in nearly all cities. This date also coincides with several regional festivals such as Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi. April 15 (Wednesday): Banks will stay shut in Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram for Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day.

Banks will stay shut in Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram for Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day. April 16 (Thursday): Banks will observe closure in Guwahati due to Bohag Bihu.

Banks will observe closure in Guwahati due to Bohag Bihu. April 20 (Monday): Banks will stay closed in Bengaluru for business due to Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

Banks will stay closed in Bengaluru for business due to Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. April 21 (Tuesday): Due to Garia Puja, banks in Agartala will observe closure on April 21.

Weekend Closures (Saturdays and Sundays) in April 2026

In addition to the gazetted holidays, banks across India will follow the standard bi-weekly Saturday closure schedule.

Holiday Type Date Day Weekly Off April 5, 12, 19, 26 All Sundays Second Saturday April 11 Saturday Fourth Saturday April 25 Saturday

Digital Banking and ATM Services

Despite the physical branch closures, the RBI has ensured that digital infrastructure remains unaffected. Customers can continue to use Internet Banking, Mobile Apps, and UPI for fund transfers and bill payments. ATM services will remain available for cash withdrawals, though banking experts suggest withdrawing necessary cash a day before long weekends to avoid potential "out-of-service" issues at high-traffic kiosks. Easter 2026 Date in India: When Is Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The RBI categorises holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Since many festivals are state-specific - such as Garia Puja in Tripura on April 21 - customers are encouraged to check the official RBI "Holiday Matrix" or their specific bank's mobile app for the most accurate local information.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).