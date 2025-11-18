Mumbai, November 18: The Indian equity markets are reopening on Tuesday, November 18, and having a well-defined buy-and-sell plan is key to staying ahead. According to CNBC TV18, Paytm (NSE: PAYTM), Tata Power Company (NSE: TATAPOWER), Infosys (NSE: INFY), Emcure Pharma (NSE: EMCURE), and JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY) are among the stocks that may remain in focus on Tuesday, November 18.

On Monday, November 17, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, settled in green, driven by gains in public sector banks and consumer durable stocks. BSE Sensex closed at 84,950.95, up 388.17 points or 0.46%. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty50 finished at 26,013.45, up 103.4 points or 0.40%. Paras Share Price Today, November 17: Stocks of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited Open in Green as Stock Market Opens for Business, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, November 18

Paytm (NSE: PAYTM)

According to reports, the venture capital (VC) firm Elevation Capital, formerly SAIF Partners India, plans to sell INR 1,640 Crore worth of shares in fintech major Paytm Datalabs via multiple block deals.

Tata Power Company (NSE: TATAPOWER)

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, has successfully commissioned a significant 450 MWp (DC)/300 MW (AC) solar power project for NHPC Limited in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 17, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Lupin and Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

Infosys started its AI-first GCC model, which accelerates the setup and transformation of global capability centres (GCCs) into AI-powered hubs for innovation and growth.

Emcure Pharma (NSE: EMCURE)

NDTV Profit, citing the term sheet, reported that Bain Capital, via its arm BC Investments IV Limited, looks to sell shares worth INR 492.7 crore in Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited via block deals.

JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY)

JSW Energy on November 17 said its Director, Finance, Pritesh Vinay, has resigned from the post to pursue career opportunities outside the group. He has been associated with JSW Group for the past 13 years.

On November 17, the rates of the yellow metal fell in the domestic futures market amid a rise in the dollar. MCX Gold December futures dropped 0.88% INR 1,22,468 per 10 grams on November 17, while the MCX Silver December contracts dropped 0.74% to INR 1,54,866 per kg.

