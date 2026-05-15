Bitcoin Price Today: BTC Price at USD 80,912, Crypto Market Maintains Strong Bullish Momentum

Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory on Friday, reaching a significant milestone of USD 80,912. The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalisation showed resilience as it moved past previous resistance levels, reflecting sustained investor interest and a generally positive sentiment across the broader digital asset sector.

As of 7:46 AM IST, the digital currency stood at USD 80,912, marking a notable increase from the previous day's trading range. Analysts suggest that the climb is driven by a combination of institutional accumulation and favourable macroeconomic indicators that have encouraged a bullish outlook among traders. Bitcoin Price Today, May 14, 2026: BTC Price Rises to USD 79,549 as Bullish Momentum Targets Major Resistance Level.

Market Momentum and Technical Resistance

The current price action indicates that Bitcoin is effectively testing new support zones. After hovering near the USD 79,000 mark earlier in the week, the breakthrough to over USD 80,000 suggests a shift in market dynamics. This psychological barrier has been a key focus for technical analysts monitoring the current cycle.

Market data reveals that trading volumes have remained robust, supporting the price appreciation. While the move reflects strong demand, some experts remain cautious, noting that the market may face minor corrections as short-term traders look to book profits following the recent surge.

Broader Crypto Performance

The rally in Bitcoin has had a cascading effect on the wider cryptocurrency market. Several major altcoins also registered gains, following the lead of the primary asset. This collective movement has pushed the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation higher, reinforcing the current "risk-on" appetite seen in global financial markets.

In addition to price increases, the sector is seeing continued development in regulatory frameworks and institutional product offerings. These factors are often cited as the backbone for long-term stability and growth within the digital finance ecosystem.

Investor Outlook and Future Trends

Looking ahead, the market is focused on whether Bitcoin can maintain its position above the USD 80,000 threshold. Strategic resistance levels are now being recalculated, with some market participants eyeing even higher targets if the current momentum persists through the weekend. Bitcoin Price Today, May 3, 2026: BTC Price Consolidates at USD 78,281 as Traders Eye Resistance Levels.

However, investors are advised to monitor volatility closely. Cryptocurrencies are known for rapid price shifts, and while the current trend is positive, external economic factors such as inflation data and central bank policies continue to influence investor behaviour globally.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).