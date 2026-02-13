Indore, February 13: Gold rates (gold prices) in Indore witnessed a notable decline today, February 13, following a week of significant market volatility. The price for 24-karat gold (99.9 per cent purity) fell to INR 1,55,830 per 10 grams, marking a decrease of approximately INR 2,620 from the previous day's close. Similarly, the rate for 22-karat gold, which is primarily used for jewellery, dropped to INR 1,42,850 per 10 grams.

Local jewellers in the Sarafa Bazar and MG Road areas attributed this correction to profit-booking by investors and a stronger-than-anticipated US labour market report. Scroll below to check 22K, 24K and 18K gold rates in Indore for today, February 13. Gold Rate Today, February 13, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Current Gold Prices in Indore

The following table reflects the retail gold rates in the city as of the afternoon of February 13:

Purity / Weight Today (INR) Yesterday (INR) Change 24K Gold (1 g) INR 15,583 INR 15,845 -INR 262 24K Gold (8 g) INR 1,24,664 INR 1,26,760 -INR 2,096 24K Gold (10 g) INR 1,55,830 INR 1,58,450 -INR 2,620 22K Gold (1 g) INR 14,285 INR 14,525 -INR 240 22K Gold (8 g) INR 1,14,280 INR 1,16,200 -INR 1,920 22K Gold (10 g) INR 1,42,850 INR 1,45,250 -INR 2,400 18K Gold (1 g) INR 11,689 INR 11,885 -INR196 18K Gold (8 g) INR 93,512 INR 95,080 -INR 1,568 18K Gold (10 g) INR 1,16,890 INR 1,18,850 -INR 1,960

Factors Driving the Decline The local dip in Indore mirrors a broader trend seen across major Indian metros. Analysts point to several key factors that pressured the yellow metal today: Global Economic Data: Recent data showing a robust U.S. economy has led to expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts. Higher rates typically reduce the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets like gold.

Profit Booking: After gold reached near-record highs earlier in February, many institutional investors chose to sell and lock in gains, leading to increased supply in the paper gold markets.

Currency Strength: A slight stabilisation of the Indian Rupee against the U.S. Dollar has marginally reduced the landing cost of imported gold. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 13.

Local Demand and Outlook

Despite the price drop, local demand in Indore remains steady as the wedding season continues. Retailers report that many consumers view the current correction as a "buying opportunity" before the next anticipated price surge. Gold started the month on a high note, with 24K prices peaking at roughly INR 1,60,630 on February 1. While the current falling trend has brought relief to retail buyers, market experts suggest that geopolitical uncertainties, particularly ongoing tensions in the Middle East, may provide a "floor" for prices, preventing a sustained collapse.

