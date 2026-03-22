Mumbai, March 22: The gold rate in India remained unchanged on Sunday, March 22, as domestic markets held steady following a week of moderate volatility due to the US-Iran War. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 21, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.
In Delhi, 24-carat gold is currently retailing at INR 1,63,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, the standard for jewelry, is priced at INR 1,49,620. This period of stability comes as international bullion markets pause for the weekend, allowing retail prices to consolidate near recent highs. Gold Rate Today, March 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today, March 22, 2026
|City
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Mumbai
|INR 1,45,970
|INR 1,33,800
|Chennai
|INR 1,48,580
|INR 1,36,200
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,46,020
|INR 1,33,850
|Kolkata
|INR 1,45,970
|INR 1,33,800
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,45,970
|INR 1,33,800
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,45,970
|INR 1,33,800
|Jaipur
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Pune
|INR 1,45,970
|INR 1,33,800
|Noida
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Gurugram
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Lucknow
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Bhopal
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
|Srinagar
|INR 1,46,120
|INR 1,33,950
The current price levels are largely influenced by a resilient US Dollar and shifting expectations regarding global interest rates. International spot gold has faced resistance near the USD 2,900 per ounce mark as investors await fresh economic data from the US Federal Reserve. Since gold is a non-yielding asset, a "higher-for-longer" interest rate environment generally caps the metal’s upward potential. Silver Rate Today, March 21, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.
In the domestic market, the stability of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar has also played a role in keeping the landed cost of gold predictable. Any significant depreciation of the Rupee typically pushes local prices higher, even if global rates remain flat.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).