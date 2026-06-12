MTAR Technologies Opening Bell Updates: Stock Surges Amidst Client Concerns

MTAR Technologies (NSE: MTARTECH) enters today's session on a notably strong foot, opening significantly higher at ₹6,666.50 compared to its previous close of ₹6,306.00. The stock is currently trading at ₹6,941.50, marking a robust gain of +10.08% in early trade, showcasing resilient buying interest despite recent volatility. This positive pre-open indication and early sentiment suggest a potential recovery from yesterday's sharp decline, with investors likely weighing the company's long-term growth prospects against immediate concerns.

MTARTECH – Stock Updates as of (9:35AM, 12 Jun 2026) LTP ₹6,941.50 Open ₹6,666.50 High ₹6,958.00 Low ₹6,625.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 950,994 % Chg +10.08%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets are broadly positive, offering a supportive backdrop for Indian equities. US markets closed sharply higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all registering significant gains, largely buoyed by hopes of a US-Iran peace deal after President Trump reportedly canceled planned strikes. Asian markets followed suit this morning, trading higher on renewed optimism. Gift Nifty also indicates a gap-up start for Indian indices, trading around the 23,487 level, a premium of nearly 287 points from the Nifty futures' previous close. Crude oil prices have also seen a decline on Friday, further easing inflationary concerns. On the domestic front, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on June 11, offloading equities worth ₹-1,987.09 crore, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong counter-support with net purchases of ₹4,224.51 crore in the cash segment. FIIs have been net sellers over the past six trading days, withdrawing over ₹36,000 crore.

Recent Developments

MTAR Technologies reported a strong financial performance for Q4 FY26, with consolidated net profit surging 223% year-on-year to ₹44.28 crore, and revenue from operations rising by nearly 67% to ₹306 crore. For the full fiscal year FY26, revenue stood at ₹876 crores, up 30% YoY, with PAT increasing by 76.2% YoY to ₹94 crores. Management has also raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance significantly from 50% to 80% (+/- 5%), targeting EBITDA margins of approximately 24%. The closing order book for FY26 was ₹2500 crores, slightly below the ₹2800 crore guidance due to deferred nuclear and defense orders, though management anticipates the order book to reach around ₹5000 crores by the end of FY27.

However, the stock faced a significant correction on June 11, plunging over 12%, triggered by news that its key US client, Bloom Energy, saw its stock tumble after a major data center project linked to them was put on hold by Crusoe Energy Systems LLC. MTAR Technologies is a critical manufacturing partner for Bloom Energy, with approximately 48% of its Q3 FY26 order inflow stemming from this client. This development has raised concerns about future business prospects and revenue visibility from this segment. It's worth noting that MTAR Technologies is scheduled to host an analyst meet and plant visit today, June 12, which could offer further clarity on these developments.

Key Levels to Watch

Today's open at ₹6,666.50 will be a crucial reference point. The stock's previous close was ₹6,306.00. Immediate support for MTAR Technologies is identified around ₹6,763, with a decisive daily close below this level potentially leading to further downside. On the upside, strong resistance is anticipated at ₹7,585. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹8,449.50, while the 52-week low is ₹1,390.50. Traders will be monitoring the stock's ability to sustain above the current support levels given its recent sharp fall.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should watch for further details emerging from the company's analyst meet, especially concerning the Bloom Energy situation and its potential impact on future orders. While strong global cues and DII buying could provide some immediate tailwinds, the client-specific overhang from Bloom Energy may temper sustained upward momentum. The market will be closely observing whether the current buying interest can overcome these recent headwinds, and if the company provides any reassuring commentary regarding its diversified order book and new customer acquisitions, such as the AI data center infrastructure assemblies contract.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).