Moto G Max Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in Global Market
The Moto G Max is currently available in Brazil, where the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is priced at BRL 2,519.10 (approximately INR 47,000). The device is offered in Azul Carlo (Blue) and Grafite colour options, with Motorola reportedly planning to introduce the smartphone to other international markets under the Moto G87 branding in the near future.
Motorola has officially launched the Moto G Max in select global markets, further expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio with a focus on high-resolution imaging and rugged durability. The device arrives with a refined design profile and is built to withstand demanding environmental conditions, making it a robust option for users who require both professional-grade photography tools and reliable everyday performance.
The new handset introduces several notable upgrades, including a high-brightness display and an advanced camera system that sets a new standard for the brand’s mid-range offerings. By integrating durable hardware ratings alongside a modern software interface, Motorola aims to provide a versatile smartphone that balances aesthetic appeal with the resilience needed for outdoor use. Vivo X Fold 6 Set To Launch This Month With Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip; Know Other Expected Specifications and Features.
Moto G Max Specifications and Features
The Moto G Max features a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It reaches a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device includes 8GB of physical RAM, which supports virtual expansion up to 16GB, and 256GB of internal storage. Photography is handled by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, while the front features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
The smartphone runs on the Android 16-based Hello UI and is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower charging. It features IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and various satellite positioning systems. Security is managed through an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock, while physical dimensions are 164.58×77.37×7.38mm with a weight of approximately 183g. Oppo Reno16, Oppo Reno16 Pro, Oppo Reno16 FS Europe Prices Leaked; Check Specifications and Features Before Launch.
Moto G Max Price in Brazil
The Moto G Max is currently available in Brazil, where the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is priced at 2,519.10 BRL (approximately 47,000 INR). The device is offered in Azul Carlo (Blue) and Grafite colour options, with Motorola reportedly planning to introduce the smartphone to other international markets under the Moto G87 branding in the near future.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).