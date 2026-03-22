Mumbai, March 22: Petrol prices in India remained unchanged on Sunday morning, March 22, providing continued stability for commuters across the country. Check the latest petrol rates today, March 22, in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is retailing at INR 94.77 per litre, while in Mumbai, the price stands at INR 103.54 per litre. This steady trend comes despite fluctuations in global crude oil benchmarks, as state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have opted to maintain current retail rates. Gold Rate Today, March 22, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Petrol Rate Today, March 22, 2026

City Petrol Price (per Litre) Delhi INR 94.77 Mumbai INR 103.54 Chennai INR 100.80 Kolkata INR 105.45 Bengaluru INR 102.99 Hyderabad INR 107.46 Pune INR 103.99 Ahmedabad INR 94.68 Lucknow INR 94.72 Jaipur INR 105.11 Noida INR 94.90 Gurugram INR 95.51 Ghaziabad INR 94.58 Srinagar INR 100.64 Jodhpur INR 104.43

Petrol Price Today: Market Drivers and Global Context

The stability in domestic pump prices is noteworthy as international crude oil prices continue to be influenced by geopolitical developments in West Asia and supply chain dynamics. Brent crude has recently been trading in a volatile range, yet Indian OMCs have largely absorbed these fluctuations to prevent immediate price hikes for the end consumer. Silver Rate Today, March 22, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Furthermore, the USD-INR exchange rate remains a critical factor for India, which imports over 80% of its crude requirements. A relatively stable Indian Rupee today has helped in keeping the landed cost of fuel manageable for the time being.

Meanwhile, the premium petrol prices have been hiked by around INR 2-2.3 per litre across the country. The hike applies to high-octane fuels such as Indian Oil’s XP95 and Hindustan Petroleum’s Power petrol, based on dealer inputs from select cities. The revised prices reportedly came into effect from today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).