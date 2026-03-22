Mumbai, March 22: The silver rate (silver price) in India fell nominally on the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2026. Check the latest silver rate today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

In major metropolitan hubs including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price for one kilogram of silver is currently retailing at INR 2,54,900. This period of price stability follows a sharp downward correction triggered by a strengthening US Dollar and shifts in global industrial demand forecasts. Gold Rate Today, March 22, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates Today As of March 22, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,54,900 Mumbai INR 2,54,900 Chennai INR 2,59,900 Hyderabad INR 2,59,900 Bengaluru INR 2,54,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,54,900 Kolkata INR 2,54,900 Pune INR 2,54,900 Kerala INR 2,59,900 Vadodara INR 2,54,900

Silver Rate Today: Global Triggers and Market Context

The current price freeze in the domestic market coincides with the weekend pause in international bullion trading. Earlier this week, silver faced significant pressure as the US Dollar Index strengthened, making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for international buyers.

Unlike gold, silver prices are heavily influenced by industrial consumption. Market analysts suggest that while safe-haven demand remains present due to geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia, concerns regarding the pace of global manufacturing growth have tempered the metal's upward momentum. Silver Rate Today, March 21, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

For retail buyers, it is important to note that the daily rates mentioned are indicative of the bullion market. The final purchase price at a jewelry store will include a 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST), plus additional making charges and purity premiums. Consumers are encouraged to verify live rates with hallmarked jewelers before finalizing any transaction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).