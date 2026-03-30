Mumbai, March 30: Silver prices (silver rates) in India edged lower on Monday, March 30, 2026, as the "white metal" faced renewed pressure from a strengthening US dollar and rising Treasury yields. According to the latest data from Good Returns, the retail price for silver fell by INR 100 to settle at INR 2,44,900 per kilogram. The dip comes after a volatile month where prices fluctuated between early-March record highs and subsequent corrections, reflecting a cautious shift in global investor sentiment.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Gold Rate Today, March 30, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Current Retail Rates of Silver

The price of silver is standardised across most major Indian cities today, though minor variations exist due to local market demand and transportation costs. As of Monday morning, the rates are:

Silver per Gram: INR 244.90

Silver per 10 Grams: INR 2,449

Silver per 100 Grams: INR 24,490

Silver per Kilogram: INR 2,44,900

In high-demand centres like Chennai and Hyderabad, prices were slightly elevated at INR 2,49,900 per kilogram, while cities such as Delhi and Mumbai mirrored the national average of INR 2.44 lakh.

Silver Rates Today As of March 29, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,44,900 Mumbai INR 2,44,900 Chennai INR 2,49,900 Hyderabad INR 2,49,900 Bengaluru INR 2,44,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,44,900 Kolkata INR 2,44,900 Pune INR 2,44,900 Kerala INR 2,49,900 Vadodara INR 2,44,900

Global Headwinds and Currency Impact

The domestic decline follows a 1.75 per cent drop in international spot silver, which is currently trading near USD 68.50 per ounce. Market analysts attribute this weakness to a firming US Dollar Index, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies like the Indian Rupee. Furthermore, a "hawkish" stance from the US Federal Reserve regarding interest rates has pushed investors toward interest-bearing assets, such as government bonds, detracting from the appeal of non-yielding precious metals. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the immediate "safe-haven" buying that characterised early March has cooled significantly. Silver Rate Today, March 29, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Industrial Demand vs Investment Buying

Unlike gold, silver's price is heavily influenced by its industrial applications in sectors such as solar energy, electronics, and electric vehicle manufacturing. Experts note that while investment demand has stabilised, industrial consumption remains a critical support floor for the metal. For the remainder of the week, traders will be closely monitoring US employment data and global energy price movements. Domestically, with the financial year-end approaching on March 31, retail activity in the bullion market is expected to remain steady as consumers and investors rebalance their portfolios ahead of the new fiscal year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).