Mumbai, April 21: Indian stock markets will resume trading today, April 21, after a three-day weekend, as they were closed from April 18 to 20. Accordingly, investors and traders will be actively buying and selling stocks. Several stocks are anticipated to attract significant attention as market participants make their moves throughout the day. These stocks include Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN), Infosys (NSE: INFY), Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA), Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB), IDFC First Bank (NSE: IDFCFIRSTB), Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK), ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBANK), Just Dial (NSE: JUSTDIAL), and others.

On April 17, the Indian share market ended on a strong note, with the Nifty at 23,850, amid buying across sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 1,508.91 points or 1.96% at 78,553.20, and the Nifty was up 414.45 points or 1.77% at 23,851.65. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that are likely to remain in focus on Monday, April 21. Angel One Share Price Today, April 17: Stock Drops Over 3% Amid Profit Booking Pressure.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Monday, April 21

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN)

Jio Financial Services Limited announced its Q4 results on April 17. The board of directors of Jio Financial Services not only approved the financial results but also declared the first-ever dividend. Jio Financial Services reported a 2% decline in its net profit for the March 2025 quarter to INR 316 crore, from INR 310 crore in the preceding quarter of the last fiscal year. Overall, it witnessed a sharp jump in its revenue from operations to INR 493.24 crore. The company also announced a dividend of INR 0.50 per share.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

On April 18, Infosys terminated 240 entry-level employees who failed to clear internal assessments. This marks the second round of performance-related layoffs in recent months, following the exit of over 300 trainees in February under similar circumstances. NBCC Share Price Today, April 17: Stock Opens in Green, Jumps Nearly 4% on Strong Buying Interest.

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA)

Coal India's arm, SECL, said it has entered into an INR 7,040 crore pact with TMC Mineral Resources for undertaking large-scale coal production using paste filling technology.

Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB)

On April 17, Punjab National Bank (PNB) was penalised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a monetary fine of INR 29.6 lakh for non-compliance with specific directives on customer service.

IDFC First Bank (NSE: IDFCFIRSTB)

The RBI also penalised IDFC First Bank for INR 38.6 lakh due to non-compliance with 'Know Your Customer (KYC)' regulations,

Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK)

On April 19, Yes Bank reported a standalone net profit of INR 738.12 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, marking a 63.7% year-over-year growth compared to INR 451.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The strong performance was supported by higher interest income, reduced provisions, and an improvement in asset quality.

ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBANK)

ICICI Bank reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, posting an 18% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to INR 12,629.58 crore.

Just Dial (NSE: JUSTDIAL)

Justdial reported a net profit of INR 157.60 Crore in the final quarter of FY25, an increase of 36% from INR 115.65 Crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the Reliance Retail-backed company registered a 20% increase in net profit from INR 131.31 Crore.

In the week ahead, market attention will be focused on the earnings announcements from major players like Infosys, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Several other prominent companies—including HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Maruti Suzuki India—are also scheduled to report their quarterly results. A host of leading firms are set to release both their quarterly and full-year FY25 earnings in the coming days, making it a crucial period for investors and analysts alike.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

