Angel One Ltd (NSE: ANGELONE) witnessed a sharp decline in early trade on April 17, with shares falling by INR 84.70 or 3.60%, currently priced at INR 2,267.90. The drop is attributed to profit booking by investors following a recent rally in the stock. Despite strong fundamentals and consistent growth in client acquisition, short-term volatility has impacted its momentum. Analysts suggest the dip could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors, though caution is advised ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Broader market trends and sector performance remain key influences. Stock Market Today: Sensex Rallies for 3rd Day to Regain 77,000-mark; Nifty Climbs 108.65 Points.

Angel One Share Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

