NBCC (India) share price (NSE: NBCC) surged 3.91% in early trade on April 17, with its share price rising by INR 3.75 to INR 99.55. The rally comes amid renewed investor interest driven by expectations of robust order inflows and continued government focus on infrastructure and redevelopment projects. NBCC’s consistent performance in project execution and recent contract wins have strengthened market sentiment. Analysts believe the stock may continue its upward trend if buying momentum sustains. Investors are advised to watch for further updates on order book strength and quarterly results in the coming weeks. Stock Market Today: Sensex Rallies for 3rd Day to Regain 77,000-mark; Nifty Climbs 108.65 Points.

NBCC Share Price Today

NBCC Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

