Mumbai, February 11: Investors and traders looking to buy or sell stocks today, February 11, should pay close attention to Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT), Shriram Properties (NSE: SHRIRAMPPS), Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT), Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA), RVNL (NSE: RVNL), National Fertilizers (NSE: NFL), Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP), Bata India (NSE: BATAINDIA), CNBCTV18 reported. In this article, LatestLY talks about a selection of stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday, February 11.

Indian equity indices ended on a negative note, with Nifty below 23,400 on February 10. At close, the Sensex was down 548.39 points or 0.70% at 77,311.80, and the Nifty was down 178.35 points or 0.76% at 23,381.60. After experiencing a rough day in the stock market on February 10, experts recommend the following stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday, February 11. SBI Share Price Today, February 10: Stocks of State Bank of India Decline in Early Trade by 0.35%.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 11

Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT)

Eicher Motors announced its October to December quarter (Q3) results on Monday, February 10. The company recorded an 18% rise in net profit to INR 1,170 crore for the third quarter, compared to INR 995.97 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year.

Shriram Properties (NSE: SHRIRAMPPS)

Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop prime land at Chennai's Koyambedu. The project is expected to have an aggregate revenue potential of approx. INR 350 - INR 400 crores and is being targeted for launch during early FY26, according to a release. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 10, 2025: Vedanta, Oil India, HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT)

Force Motors reported a 35% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to INR 115.3 crore in Q3 FY24, compared to INR 85.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA)

Nykaa's Q3 2024 results show a 51% increase in net profit, driven by strong beauty segment performance.

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a significant railway project valued at approximately INR 211 crore.

National Fertilizers (NSE: NFL)

National Fertilizers on Monday posted a 70% decline in its consolidated net profit to INR 45.81 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal on lower revenue.

Apollo Hospitals (NSE: APOLLOHOSP)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a third-quarter profit of 51.8% year-on-year (YoY) at INR 372.3 crore. Revenue from operations increased to INR 5,527 crore in the third quarter compared to INR 4,851 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a regulatory filing.

Bata India (NSE: BATAINDIA)

On February 10, Bata India reported a marginal increase of 1.2% in consolidated net profit at INR 58.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 on account of exceptional items. It had posted a net profit of INR 57.97 crore for the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.

Several stocks will trade ex-dividend, ex-bonus, or ex-rights on Tuesday. CMS Info Systems (CMSINFO), DISA India (DISAQ), and Symphony will trade ex-dividend on February 11. Additionally, at Tuesday's market open, Thangamayil Jewellery (THANGAMAYL), Kairosoft AI Solutions (VOLKAI), and ETT Ltd will trade ex-rights, while EFC (I) Ltd (EFCIL) shares will go ex-bonus, Zeebiz.com reported.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

