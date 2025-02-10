Mumbai, February 10: Investors and traders tracking stocks to buy or sell today, February 10, should keep an eye on Delhivery(NSE: DELHIVERY), Shipping Corporation of India (NSE: SCI), Oil India (NSE: OIL), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (NSE: GLENMARK), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK), Hitachi Energy India (NSE: POWERINDIA), Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL), CNBCTV18 said in a report. In this article, we at LatestLY list out some stocks to buy or sell on Monday, February 10.

Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, witnessed downward pressure on Friday, February 7, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, on expected lines, announced a 25 basis points (bps) rate. With February 10 being the first day of the week for the stock market, experts recommend the following stocks to buy or sell on Monday. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 7, 2025: Zomato, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 10

Delhivery (NSE: DELHIVERY)

Delhivery reported a 113.68% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at INR 25 crore for the third quarter (Q3) that ended December 31, 2024, compared with INR 11.7 crore last year.

Oil India (NSE: OIL)

Oil India reported a 44% decline in consolidated net profit at INR 1,457 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25, compared to INR 2,607 crore last year. The state-run oil and gas exploration company’s revenue from operations also fell to INR 9,089 crore, as against INR 10,912 crore, registering a fall of 16.7%. What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (NSE: GLENMARK)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on February 7 said it had received an order from the Joint Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise (CGST & CX) Palghar, Maharashtra, seeking INR 121.25 crore in tax, interest, and penalties from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta on February 8 said it had received two orders, dated February 6, from the Office of the Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) & Central Excise, Rourkela Commissionerate, seeking penalties totalling INR 141.36 crore.

HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK)

HDFC Bank has increased its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) for the overnight tenure by 5 bps from 9.15% to 9.20%. This is effective from February 7, according to the bank's website.

Hitachi Energy India (NSE: POWERINDIA)

Shares of Hitachi Energy India ended 0.2% higher at INR 12,312 on Friday, February 7.

The Livemint, quoting Choice Broking ED Sumeet Bagadia, said HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, and Tech Mahindra are among the stocks that may remain in focus on February 10. With these companies in focus, market participants should assess buy or sell opportunities based on earnings performance and sectoral trends.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

