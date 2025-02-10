Stocks of State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) opened in the red today, February 10. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) shares are trading at INR 734.60 and saw a decline of INR 2.60 or 0.35 per cent. Notably, the State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) saw its 52-week high of INR 912 on June 3 last year. Swiggy Share Price Today, February 10: Stocks of Swiggy Limited Fall INR 17.85 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

SBI Share Price Today

Stocks of SBI opened on a negative note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)