Mumbai, February 4: Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened sharply lower on Monday, February 3. As per the Moneycontrol, Power Grid Corporation of India (NSE: POWERGRID), JK Tyres (NSE: JKTYRE), DOMS (NSE: DOMS), Castrol India (NSE: CASTROLIND), Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT), Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP), IDBI Bank (NSE: IDBI), Lupin (NSE: LUPIN) are among the stocks that will remain in focus on February 4. We at LatestLY bring you the list of stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday, February 4.

On February 3, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed lower on the first trading session of the week, weighed down by broad-based selling. The BSE Sensex dropped by 319.22 points, or 0.41%, finishing at 77,186.74. The index traded within a range of 77,260.37 to 79,756.09 during the day. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the day down by 121.10 points, or 0.52%, at 23,361.05. The Nifty50 reached a high of 23,381.60 and a low of 23,222 on Monday. Ola Electric Share Price Today, February 3: Stocks of Ola Electric Mobility Limited Rise by 1.75%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 4

Power Grid Corporation of India (NSE: POWERGRID)

Power Grid Corporation of India announced its October-December Q3 quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Monday, February 3, and reported a drop of 4.1% to INR 3,861.6 crore, compared to INR 4,028.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

JK Tyres (NSE: JKTYRE)

According to the media outlet, the company has received an order from the GST Authority regarding the reversal of the Input Tax Credit (ITC) on machinery lease rent, amounting to INR 8.06 crore, along with interest and a penalty of INR 81 lakh. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 3, 2025: LT, Coal India, and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

DOMS (NSE: DOMS)

DOMS reported earnings results for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Castrol India (NSE: CASTROLIND)

Castrol India announced a profit after tax (PAT) increase of 12% for the December quarter, amounting to INR 271 crore, compared to INR 242 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT)

Asian Paints opened at INR 2229.45 and closed at INR 2221.65 on Monday, February 3. The stock reached a high of INR 2259 and a low of INR 2215.95.

Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP)

Godrej Properties, on February 3, acquired 100% equity shares of Pearlshine Home Developers (PHDPL) from its existing shareholders, Business Standard reported.

IDBI Bank (NSE: IDBI)

As per the media outlet, the IDBI Bank has been penalised INR 5.22 crore by the additional commissioner of CGST and CX.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

Lupin received no observation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) post completion of pre-approval inspection.

Monday's slump could be attributed to the global cues amid concerns over a broader trade war triggered by US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

