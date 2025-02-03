Mumbai, February 3: On Friday, January 31, the market closed on a strong note ahead of the Union Budget, with frontline indices gaining 1-2%. As the markets are anticipated to continue last week's momentum, CNBCTV18 and LiveMint reported that MOIL (NSE: MOIL), Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA), GR Infra (NSE: GRINFRA), Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), Lupin (NSE: LUPIN), LT (NSE: LT), and Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL) are among the stocks that will remain in focus on February 3.

Last week, the Sensex surged 741 points to close at 77,501, while the Nifty added 259 points to settle at 23,508. The midcap index outperformed, rising 998 points to 53,712, while the Nifty Bank gained 275 points to 49,587. 44 out of 50 Nifty stocks ending in the green. We at LatestLY bring you the list of stocks to buy or sell on Monday, February 3. Flipkart’s Jeeves Partners With Cellecor Gadgets To Boost Local Manufacturing, Enhance After-Sales Service Quality in India, Aligning With ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 3

MOIL (NSE: MOIL)

On Saturday, February 1, MOIL Ltd achieved its highest-ever January production and sales in FY25, the company announced in a stock exchange filing.

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA)

Coal India Ltd. on Saturday, February 1, reported its first monthly production de-growth in the current fiscal with the miner's output reducing by 0.8% year-on-year in January. The company produced 77.8 million tonnes of coal in January as compared to 78.4 MT in the year-ago month. Share Market Today: Indian Stock Market Ends Flat After FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025; Sensex Settles at 77,505, Nifty at 23,482 Points.

GR Infra (NSE: GRINFRA)

On Saturday, February 1, GR Infraprojects Ltd reported a 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at INR 261.7 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024.

Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO)

Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Niranjan Gupta is stepping down with effect from April 30 as he has decided to "pursue other opportunities".

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has successfully completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the manufacturing facility for Edaravone oral suspension in Somerset, New Jersey. The inspection, which took place from January 28 to February 1, 2025, concluded with zero 483 observations.

As per Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Larsen & Toubro, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Steel are among the stocks to watch out for on Monday. Larsen & Toubro (LT) (NSE: LT) shares are currently trading at INR 3,458.25, reflecting a strong rebound from recent lows after a sharp decline from its previous highs. This reversal signals potential recovery for the stock.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp is trading at INR 4,390.90, having broken out decisively from a Rounding Bottom pattern on the daily chart. After facing significant selling pressure and a two-month decline, the stock has consolidated at lower levels and is now showing signs of bullish momentum. Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), on the other hand, is trading at INR 133, forming a strong bullish candle on its daily chart and breaking above its recent consolidation range

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).