Stocks of Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) opened in green today, February 3. In the early morning trade, Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) was trading at INR 75.63 and saw an increase of INR 1.30 or 1.75 per cent. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC) saw its 52-week high of INR 157.40 on August 20, 2024. Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today, February 3: Stocks of Jupiter Wagons Limited Fall INR 26.60 in Early Trade.

Ola Electric Share Price

Shares of Ola Electric opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

