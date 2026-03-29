Mumbai, March 29: Indian equity markets are set for a truncated trading schedule in April 2026 as the new financial year (FY27) begins. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced closures for equity, derivatives, and SLB segments on April 3 (Good Friday) and April 14 (Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti). These breaks coincide with major religious and national observances, requiring investors to plan their trades and settlements accordingly.

April’s holiday schedule comes at a critical time as institutional investors rebalance portfolios for the new fiscal year. Traders are advised to account for delayed settlement cycles during these holidays, especially given the heightened market activity in early April. Stock Market Update: Sensex Plummets 1,690 Points, Nifty Settles at 22,819.60 Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Dampen.

Stock Market Holidays in April 2026

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday: Full-day closure across equity, derivative, and SLB segments. Creates a three-day weekend with April 4-5.

Good Friday: Full-day closure across equity, derivative, and SLB segments. Creates a three-day weekend with April 4-5. April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti: One-day midweek closure for equities and derivatives.

Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti: One-day midweek closure for equities and derivatives. Weekend Closures: April 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26.

Investors should note that trades executed immediately before a holiday will have delayed settlements. For example, shares bought on April 13 will be credited to demat accounts only on April 15 due to Ambedkar Jayanti.

Currency and Commodity Market Adjustments

Currency Derivatives: An additional holiday on April 1 (Wednesday) due to the annual bank closing. Equity segments remain operational. MCX Commodities:

An additional holiday on April 1 (Wednesday) due to the annual bank closing. Equity segments remain operational. April 3: Closed for both morning and evening sessions.

Closed for both morning and evening sessions. April 14: Morning session closed, evening session open to align with global commodity markets.

Settlement and Operational Implications

April’s schedule impacts the T+1 settlement cycle, necessitating careful planning for liquidity and margin requirements. Institutional rebalancing at the start of FY27, coupled with multiple holidays, may lead to reduced market activity and short-term volatility. Stock Market Today: Sensex Plunges 1,690 Points as Indian Equity Benchmarks Close Lower for Fifth Straight Week, Nifty Settles at 22,819.

Investors are also advised to anticipate May holidays: Maharashtra Day on May 1 and Bakri Id on May 28, and adjust open positions and risk exposure accordingly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).