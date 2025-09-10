New Delhi, September 10: Shares of several companies will be in focus on Wednesday, September 10, including Bajaj Auto (NSE: Bajaj-Auto), Suzlon (NSE: Suzlon), Ashok Leyland (NSE: AshokLey). The Indian stock market recently ended a six-week losing streak, buoyed by oversold conditions and positive global cues. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices up 0.2% each. Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Eternal, Trent, Jio Financial, Tata Motors, Titan Company.

Indian equity indices ended on strong note with Nifty near 24,900 on September 9. At close, the Sensex was up 314.02 points or 0.39 percent at 81,101.32, and the Nifty was up 95.45 points or 0.39 percent at 24,868.60. As we enter a new day, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday, September 10. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Ends 70 Points Higher, Nifty Nears 24,800 Boosted by GST Reforms and Bullish Momentum in Auto and Metal Stocks.

Bajaj Auto (NSE: Bajaj-Auto)

Bajaj Auto posted a 3% year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales at 366,000 units in July 2025, up from 354,169 units in the same month last year. The growth includes both domestic and export sales. Sensex, Nifty Stock Market End Marginally Up As Profit Booking, IT Stocks Erase Early Gains.

Ashok Leyland (NSE: AshokLey)

The commercial vehicle maker reported an 8% YoY rise in total sales at 15,064 units in July, compared to 13,928 units in July 2024, signaling steady demand in the CV segment.

Suzlon Energy (NSE: Suzlon)

Suzlon announced a major 381 MW wind energy project order from Zelestra India and affiliates, marking its first Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. The order includes 127 S144 turbines across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M)

M&M saw a 26% jump in overall sales at 83,691 units in July 2025, driven by a 20% growth in utility vehicle sales at 49,871 units.

One MobiKwik Systems (NSE: Mobikwik)

MobiKwik reported a widened consolidated loss of INR 41.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to INR 6.6 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue dropped 20.7% to INR 271.3 crore.

These developments could drive action in Wednesday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

