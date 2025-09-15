Mumbai, September 15: Is there a bank holiday this week? Are banks open from Monday, September 15, to Sunday, September 21? The questions come as people are looking online to know how many days banks are open this week. That's because banks are likely to stay shut for business for a few days this week. Wonder why? According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will stay shut on September 18 in view of the Unitarian Anniversary Day.

In addition to the September 18 bank holidays, banks will also remain closed for business on Sunday, September 21, in view of the weekend holiday. Although banks will stay shut for two days this week (September 15-21), it's important to know if the bank holidays apply nationwide or to a particular state. As per the RBI's bank holidays list for September 2025, the Unitarian Anniversary Day holiday applies to Shillong in Meghalaya. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

List of Bank Holidays from September 15-21

Date: Day: Bank Holiday: September 18 Thursday Unitarian Anniversary Day September 21 Sunday Weekend Holiday

On the other hand, the September 21 bank holiday is on account of regular weekend holidays and applies to all states across the country. RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This month, banks will stay shut for a total of 17 days, including RBI-designated bank holidays, second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays.

The 17 days when banks will remain closed for business include Karma Puja, First Onam, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, Navratra Sthapna, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Maha Saptami or Durga Puja and Maha Ashtami, among others. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for a total of eight days in September 2025. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

As per the NSE and BSE trading holiday list, there are no official trading holidays when the stock markets will stay shut in September.

