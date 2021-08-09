Veteran actor Anupam Shyam breathed his last on Sunday (August 8) night following multiple organ failure. He was 63. Yashpal Sharma and producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of his demise. As soon as this news broke out, many celebs mourned the loss of the legendary actor. For the unware, Anupam Shyam was mostly known in the industry for his villainous roles. From appearing in Bollywood and international films to being super popular on TV, he was a method actor who will be missed and how. To honour his legacy, here are few lesser-known facts about the actor. Manoj Bajpayee Remembers Late Actor Anupam Shyam in a Heartfelt Note (View Tweet).

Television

Those who follow TV avidly will know that he rose to fame by playing Thakur Sajjan Singh in the Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya serial. He essayed the role of Pooja Gor's (female lead) father-in-law on the show. Apart from this, he was also seen in many daily soaps that include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Doli Armaano Ki, Amaravati ki Kathayein and more.

Films

While Anupam Shyam has worked in many films. A few of his well-known movies are Aamir Khan's Lagaan, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Shakti: The Power, Bandit Queen, Halla Bol, Lajja, Nayak, Dubai Return, Parzania and more.

Manoj Bajpayee Mourns The Loss:

Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! जो जिया अच्छा जिया मेरे दोस्त !! प्रभु तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दें !!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/euTuGJzwjq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 8, 2021

Hollywood Film

We bet you might not know this, as apart from TV and Hindi cinema, the deceased also did an international movie. He was seen in the critically acclaimed 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire which starred Anil Kapoor, Dev Patel. Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam In ICU, Manoj Bajpayee Offers Help.

Personal Life

Anupam Shyam is from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and shifted to Mumbai for his career. Education qualification-wise, he was always inclined towards art, drama, and acting and so is a graduate from Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts, Lucknow.

On the actor's demise, his friend Yashpal Sharma told news agency PTI, "His body is still there in the hospital. It'll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day." May his soul RIP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).