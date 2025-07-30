Who would have expected Dhadak, the 2018 Bollywood film that launched Ishaan Khatter (technically his second film after Beyond the Clouds) and Janhvi Kapoor, to turn into a franchise? But trust Bollywood to convert any remotely successful film into one, even if the sequel bears little connection to the original. Case in point: the Kesari franchise (also backed by Dharma Productions, which is behind Dhadak). ‘I’ve Seen and Faced Things, Never Spoke Up’: Triptii Dimri Opens Up About Being an Introvert, Finding Her Voice Through ‘Dhadak 2'.

Dhadak 2, releasing in cinemas on August 1, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead. Like the first Dhadak, this too is a remake - this time of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal BA BL. The original, directed by Maari Selvaraj and starring Kathir and Anandi, is a searing social drama.

Pariyerum Perumal BA BL is one of the most powerful films on caste discrimination made in recent years. If you expect Dhadak 2 to carry the same weight and impact, that may not happen, and we can say that even before its release.

The reason? The Censor Board has reportedly cut several scenes and dialogues that addressed caste-based oppression. ‘Dhadak 2’ Censor Board Report: From Urination Scene to Sant Kabir’s Poem – 13 Major CBFC Cuts Revealed for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Movie.

There’s also the larger issue: unlike Tamil cinema, which frequently produces hard-hitting films about caste hegemony - think Pariyerum Perumal, Jai Bhim, Asuran, Karnan, Thangalaan - mainstream Hindi cinema rarely tackles caste discrimination head-on, let alone portrays protagonists from oppressed castes. There are exceptions, of course, but more often than not, Hindi popular films exist in a space where caste politics are invisible or replaced by class-based hierarchies.

A prime example is the first Dhadak. Officially a remake of Nagraj Manjule’s acclaimed Marathi film Sairaat, it stripped away the caste discrimination theme of the original, reframing the story as a conventional 'rich girl falls for middle-class boy' romance with a tragic ending.

That said, there have been notable Bollywood films in the 21st century that have addressed caste discrimination to some degree. Here are nine popular Hindi films where caste politics played a role in the narrative and where to watch them online.

1. Article 15

A Still From Article 15

Anubhav Sinha’s drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, faced criticism for centring its story on a Brahmin protagonist despite focusing on caste discrimination and caste-based killings. Yet, its powerful scenes and hard-hitting dialogues expose the system’s apathy towards oppressed castes, ultimately ending on a note of hope. Article 15 is streaming on Netflix. Article 15 Movie Review: A Brilliantly Cast Ayushmann Khurrana Pricks Your Conscience in Anubhav Sinha’s Gripping Social Drama.

2. Aarakshan

A Still From Aarakshan

Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan tackles the contentious debate over caste-based reservations, with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Prateik Babbar, and Manoj Bajpayee. The film shifts in its second half from reservation politics to corruption in education, while also raising eyebrows for casting a ‘royal’ Khan as a Dalit. Still, it’s remembered for a key scene where Saif’s character aggressively argues why reservations remain necessary when his community faces inequality at various walks of life. Aarakshan is streaming on MX Player and Prime Video.

3. Aakrosh

A Still From Aakrosh

This investigative thriller, starring Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna, is Priyadarshan’s remake of the 1988 American film Mississippi Burning. Here, the Ku Klux Klan elements are replaced with caste atrocities. Paresh Rawal and Jaideep Ahlawat lead a group of higher-caste villains, while Devgn plays a lower-caste cop who loses the love of his life because of his identity. Aakrosh is streaming on Zee5 and Prime Video.

4. Masaan

A Still From Masaan

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan is one of the most poignant Hindi films about caste in the last decade. It marked Vicky Kaushal’s acting debut as a lead, with the actor playing a young man from a lower caste whose family traditionally works at the cremation ghats of Benares. When he falls for a higher-caste girl (Shweta Tripathi), tragedy strikes, poignantly reminding him of his place in society. Also worth mentioning here is Ghaywan's powerful segment in Ajeeb Daastaans - Geeli Pucchi - where Konkona Sen Sharma plays a working class lesbian woman from a lower-caste community who falls for an upper-caste married woman. Masaan is streaming on Prime Video and JioHotstar.

5. Sonchiriya

A Still From Sonchiriya

In the writer’s opinion, this is later Sushant Singh Rajput’s finest performance in his best film, though it underperformed at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the Chambal-set dacoit drama unfolds during the Emergency and addresses caste conflicts between Thakurs and Gujjars, and the patriarchy that is permeating all the castes. Sonchiriya is streaming on Zee5. Sonchiriya Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Are Marvellous in Abhishek Chaubey’s Stunning Dacoit Drama.

6. Lagaan

A Still From Lagaan

In Lagaan, the only lower-caste character we see is Kachra (Aditya Lakhia), who becomes the eleventh member of Bhuvan’s team. One of the film’s most powerful moments comes when Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) publicly accepts the 'untouchable' Kachra into the team by holding his shoulder for the first time, shocking the villagers. Yet his acceptance feels less about social equality and more about Kachra’s cricketing skill - tellingly, Bhuvan never even learns his real name. Lagaan is streaming on Netflix.

7. Swades

A Still From Swades

Like Article 15, Swades can be criticised for perpetuating an upper-caste saviour narrative through Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Mohan Bhargava - a NASA returnee. Yet, it’s undeniable that Ashutosh Gowariker handles caste politics more deftly here than in Lagaan. In several instances, the film underscores how India’s stagnation, compared to developed nations, stems partly from its entrenched caste divisions. Swades is streaming on Netflix.

8. Raajneeti

A Still From Raajneeti

Another role where Ajay Devgn portrays a lower-caste character—well, not entirely. Inspired by the Mahabharata, this Prakash Jha political thriller casts Devgn as Karna to Ranbir Kapoor’s Arjuna - abandoned at birth by his unwed, upper-caste mother and raised by a lower-caste couple. Unaware of his true lineage, he faces systemic discrimination. Ironically, Manoj Bajpayee’s character - the film’s Duryodhana - despite his flaws, disregards caste and treats him as both a friend and a trusted political ally. Raajneeti is available on YouTube.

9. Super 30

A Still From Super 30

Based on the real-life story of teacher Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan’s film has faced criticism for downplaying the caste identities of its protagonist and the underprivileged students he teaches. Instead, much like Dhadak, the film frames the narrative around class struggles - a choice further undermined by the miscasting of Hrithik Roshan, who appears in brownface. Super 30 is streaming on JioHotstar.

