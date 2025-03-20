Alka Yagnik, the golden voice behind countless Bollywood melodies, celebrates her birthday today. Born on 20 March 1966 in Kolkata, West Bengal, the singer has enjoyed a career spanning over four decades, gifting generations with soul-stirring songs. From romantic ballads to peppy chartbusters, her tracks from the '90s and 2000s continue to dominate playlists. Alka Yagnik REACTS to Osama Bin Laden Being Her ‘Number 1 Fan’, Says ‘Uske Andar Ek Chota Sa Kalakaar Hoga Kahin’ (Watch Video).

Her collaborations with legends like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Sonu Nigam defined an era of Bollywood music, cementing her status as one of the most celebrated playback singers of all time. With over 2,000 songs in multiple languages and numerous accolades, including multiple Filmfare Awards and National Awards, Yagnik’s voice continues to evoke nostalgia and emotion in listeners worldwide.

On the occasion of her 59th birthday, we revisit the songs that earned her Filmfare and National Awards.

Filmfare Awards

1. 'Ek Do Teen' (Movie: Tezaab)

Alka Yagnik made her debut as a playback singer in 1980, but it took eight years for her to turn into a household name thanks to the 1988 superhit Tezaab and the evergreen "Ek Do Teen". This superhit chartbuster not only turned Madhuri Dixit into an instant star but also marked Alka Yagnik’s big breakthrough in playback singing. Composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, the song featured lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

2. 'Choli Ke Peeche' (Movie: Khalnayak)

Another Madhuri Dixit chartbuster earned Alka Yagnik her second Filmfare Award, which she shared with co-singer Ila Arun. The music was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

3. 'Meri Mehbooba' (Movie: Pardes)

This romantic track from Subhash Ghai’s Pardes, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry, was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. However, it was Yagnik who took home the award. The soundtrack was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

4. 'Taal Se Taal' (Movie: Taal)

Subhash Ghai proved lucky for Alka Yagnik once again, as she won her fourth Filmfare Award for this beautiful duet, also sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan. The music was composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

5. 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha' (Movie: Dhadkan)

This melodious track, picturised on Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty in Dhadkan, was sung by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik. However, only Yagnik won the Filmfare Award. The music was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, with lyrics by Sameer.

6. 'O Re Chhori' (Movie: Lagaan)

Aamir Khan’s Oscar-nominated film featured an exceptional soundtrack by AR Rahman. Among its many gems, this romantic track earned Alka Yagnik her sixth Filmfare Award. Udit Narayan and Vasundhara Das were her co-singers, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

7. 'Hum Tum' (Movie: Hum Tum)

It is unfortunate that Alka Yagnik has not won a Filmfare Award since 2005, with her final trophy coming for this lovely duet picturised on Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in Hum Tum. Babul Supriyo sang the male portion, with music by Jatin-Lalit and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

National Film Awards

8. 'Ghoongat Ki Aad Se' (Movie: Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke)

Alka Yagnik won her first National Award for Best Playback Singing (Female) for this melodious, folk-themed song, picturised on Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Kumar Sanu sang the male portion, with music by Nadeem-Shravan and lyrics by Sameer.

9. 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Alka Yagnik won her second and final National Award for the title track of Karan Johar’s directorial debut, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The music was composed by Jatin–Lalit, with lyrics by Sameer, while Udit Narayan sang for Shah Rukh Khan.

