Television actor, Anupam Shyam passed away on August 9 in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure. Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to share heartfelt condolences for the late actor.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! जो जिया अच्छा जिया मेरे दोस्त !! प्रभु तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दें !!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/euTuGJzwjq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 8, 2021

