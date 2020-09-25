Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently welcomed their first child together, a little baby girl and the singer has now dropped another big news, this time it's his new single, "Better". A music video of Zayn's new song released on Friday, September 25 and it looks amazing. This is special given that "Better" is Malik's first solo in two years and we bet fans are currently over the moon about this. The lyrics of "Better" hint at Zayn and Gigi's on and off romance and is more about coming out stronger and never giving up on love. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Welcome Their 'Healthy and Beautiful' Baby Girl; The Singer Shares a First Glimpse With an Emotional Post (View Pic).

As for the music video of the song, Zayn turns up in a sexy shirtless avatar and gets suited up towards the end. The singer is also sporting red highlights in this video. The song is sure to grow on you for its amazing vocals and lyrics are sure to leave you impressed. The song talks about overcoming hardships in a relationship and we hear Zayn sing, "Just this one time, hear what I’m tryna say / Know you might not feel quite the same way. But I love you / I tell you, I love you.”Fans Can't Believe Zayn Malik Tweeted After 17 Days About A Harry Potter Game Instead Of Baby Birth Announcement Or Z3.

Check Out Zayn Malik's Song Here:

The singer hasn't been much active on social media and has been keeping a low profile amid the quarantine. After long, Zayn took to Twitter recently to announce the birth of his daughter as he wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).