After all the speculations that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had already welcomed their bundle of joy, well their little baby girl is finally here and the adorable celebrity couple made an announcement about the same in one of the sweetest post. Zayn Malik took to Twitter to post a picture holding his baby girl's little hand as he confirmed the news and expressed his immense happiness. The "Pillowtalk" singer managed to share one of the sweetest messages as he put it into words what embracing fatherhood is to him. Gigi Hadid, Supermodel and Mom-to-Be, Posts Baby Bump Pictures from about 27 Weeks!

Taking to Twitter, Zayn shared a gorgeous picture of his hands holding his little girl's tiny fingers. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."Fans Can't Believe Zayn Malik Tweeted After 17 Days About A Harry Potter Game Instead Of Baby Birth Announcement Or Z3.

Check Out Zayn Malik's Post Here:

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

It was just a few weeks ago that Gigi was seen flaunting her growing baby bump in a stunning maternity photoshoot. Recently, Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid too had taken to Instagram to share a picture with her pregnant daughter as she wrote, "Waiting patiently for her angel to be born." Well, the 'little angel'is now here and we can't wait to hear about what Gigi and Zayn will be naming their baby girl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).