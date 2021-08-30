South Korean girl band 'Blackpink' member Lisa unveiled the title poster of her first single album 'Lalisa'. Lisa took to the social media of Blackpink's official account and shared the poster on Sunday night. K-Pop Idols Hairstyles: From BTS’ Jungkook to BLACKPINK’s Lisa; Take Hairdo Inspiration From the Korean Stars Before Your Next Salon Visit.

She wrote on Instagram, "Lisa - 'Lalisa' Title poster." In the title poster, Lisa is seen posing with her face covered with diamond nail extensions and chunky jewellery. 'Lalisa' album will release on September 10. BLACKPINK's Lisa All Set For Her Solo Debut Titled ‘LaLisa’, To Release on September 10 (View Teaser).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

'Blackpink' is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album 'Square One', which featured 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah'.

