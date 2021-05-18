As the weather is getting warmer day by day in most parts of India, people are also looking out for the best hairstyles to beat the heat. Well, if you are looking for some trendy hairstyle ideas for this summer, then you must take a cue from the K-Pop idols, those who are known for funky yet-trendy hairdos. K-Pop has given some incredible artists who have done some amazing contributions to the world of music and fashion. Just like Korean skincare products, K-Pop stars are also extremely popular across the world.

K-Pop stars are highly appreciated by their fans for their artistic abilities and unique fashion choices. The Korean music artists are also highly intrigued in styling their hair and their hairstyles their personality. From BTS’ Jungkook, MONSTA X’s Minhyuk to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, they all look stunning in any hairstyle and look. From colourful hair to a sleek and wet look, all the hairstyles of the K-Pop stars are just remarkable. Here’s we are presenting a few pictures of the K-pop artists who rock amazing hairstyles, you can take a cue from them before your next salon visit if you too love styling your hair.

BTS Jungkook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook)

BLACKPINK's Lisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (@btstae)

MAMAMOO's Solar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLAR 솔라 (@solar.mamamoo)

MONSTA X's Minhyuk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLAR 솔라 (@solar.mamamoo)

IU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지금 IU (@dlwlrma)

SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민규 (@min9yu_k)

CHUNG HA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 청하 CHUNG HA (@chungha_official)

Now, we hope that it will be easier for you to choose the perfect hairstyle inspired by K-Pop stars.

