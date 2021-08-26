BLACKPINK’s Lisa shared a post on her Instagram handle revealing the release date of her first single album. The album is named LaLisa and will be released on September 10. YG Entertainment had earlier dropped a hint mentioning Lisa’s solo debut to be ‘coming soon’. Apparently, Lisa is the third member of the BLACKPINK group to release a solo album after Jennie and Rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

