Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the iconic film starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, has returned to theatres today, celebrating its 25th anniversary. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie was a massive hit, turning Hrithik and Amesha into superstars. With a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Mohnish Behl, the movie captured the hearts of audiences. The re-release, coinciding with Hrithik’s birthday on January 10, offers fans a chance to experience the magic once again. Recently, Ameesha, in an interview, reflected on how the film’s success. Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: From ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ to ‘Fighter’, Hit Movies of the Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online!

Ameesha Patel on Audience Reaction to 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Ameesha Patel reminisced about how her life transformed overnight after the film's release in 2000. She shared a memorable moment, recalling, “, On Friday, January 14, Hrithik and I went to see the film at Eros (a theatre in Churchgate) as total nobodies to see the audience reaction. We knew that the film had taken a 100% opening, which means that it was running houseful everywhere but I didn’t understand its significance at that time." ‘The Roshans’ Trailer: Netflix Docuseries Celebrates Legacy of Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan; Features Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Other Stars (Watch Video).

Watch 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Trailer:

Ameesha revealed she was amazed to see herself rise to stardom after the release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She said, “I didn’t know what a bumper opening meant because I was so new to the film industry. Hrithik knew a little bit but it was happening to him for the first time too. Before the interval, Hrithik and I decided to go out and grab a sandwich and a drink. We exited Eros like Ameesha and Hrithik. The minute the interval broke and the crowd came out, we had to flee because everyone was hounding us. From these two kids sharing their sandwiches, we had turned into stars."

Ameesha Patel Reveals How Rohit & Sonia Became 'National Crush'

"We had to leave the theatre! From being a normal boy and girl-next-door, we became sensations. Rohit and Sonia became the nation’s crush. It wasn’t an ordinary film. People took home the characters. I was numb for many, many days after that. I don’t know how it sank in. It was just surreal," Ameesha told the portal. ‘The Roshans’: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan Share Untold Stories in Upcoming Netflix Documentary (View Poster).

Ameesha spoke about the newfound fame and attention she received everywhere after Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai's success. She added, "When the world starts worshipping you, there’s definitely a bounce in your step. The one major change is that you’re recognised everywhere – airports, restaurants, gyms. Wherever we stepped our feet, people wanted our autographs and pictures. Hrithik and I had performed live on stage for the first time in Kolkata. The stadium was packed! People were screaming, ‘Once more, once more!’"

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai follows Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), an aspiring singer who falls in love with Sonia (Ameesha Patel), but their happiness is shattered when Rohit is killed in a mysterious accident, leaving Sonia heartbroken.

