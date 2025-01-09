The upcoming docu-series The Roshans brings to life the rich legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic families. Premiering on Netflix on January 17, the series is produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Shashi Ranjan. It traces the journey of the Roshan family, from the legendary music of Roshan Lal Nagrath to the monumental success of his sons, Rajesh and Rakesh Roshan and grandson, Hrithik Roshan, who continues to captivate global audiences. The glimpse into the series also features celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Priyanka Chopra, Asha Bhosle, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and others sharing anecdotes about Roshan family. In a nutshell, The Roshans is a celebration of resilience and unity and their lasting impact on the film industry. ‘The Roshans’: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan Share Untold Stories in Upcoming Netflix Documentary (View Poster).

Watch 'The Roshans' Trailer:

